‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot Heads to CW

The CW Network will host a reimagined edition of Nickelodeon’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” The show will join the network’s alternative programming slate, but The CW did not announce a premiere date for the show’s first season in the announcement.

The description reads, “This supersized, adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple preserves many of the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements, including “Olmec” – the giant talking Mayan head – the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Only this time, the entire show is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.”

movies: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sequel in the Works with Toei Studio

Fans might remember the original Nickelodeon competition show, which aired from 1993-1995. Repeats of the series aired continuously for nearly thirty years, introducing the show to new generations. The show spun off into a movie, mobile games, a board game, and a hit Halloween costume.

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.

photo credit: nickelodeon

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter