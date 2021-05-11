Usher to Host 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

FOX and iHeartMedia announced that Usher will host and perform during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The big event will also feature performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

Fans can also expect appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The event will air LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27th. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Elton John will receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award at the evevnt, which will be introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award also will feature a special tribute performance honoring Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Elton John has 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, as well as over 50 Top 40 hits, and has sold more than 300M records worldwide. The performer also holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997.” As the recipient of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for ‘Tour of the Year’, his Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, encompasses 5 continents and over 350 dates, and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road.

“I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Usher. “This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!”

Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories and live performances.

Artists with multiple nominations this year include 24kGoldn, AC/DC, AJR, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, Christian Nodal, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, KAROL G, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Surf Mesa, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and Young Thug.

