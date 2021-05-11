Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama for Parmount+

Paramount+ announced a series order for an original, yet-to-be-titled espionage drama starring Kiefer Sutherland, who will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak), and Suzan Bymel. The eight-episode season produced by CBS Studios will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The series finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

movies: Weekend Box Office: ‘Wrath of Man’ Scores $8M Debut

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie, and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Sutherland is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in “24,” for which he received a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, and two SAG Awards. Sutherland also played President Tom Kirkman in the hit drama series “Designated Survivor.”

photo credit: paramount

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter