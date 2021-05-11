Emily Blunt’s ‘English’ Western Starts Filming

Production has started on “English,” an upcoming western starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Written and directed by multi-award-winning Hugo Blick, the series is set in the mid-American landscape in the year of 1890.

The description reads, “The English follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs if either of them are to survive.”

Amazon Studios also confirmed the extended cast, including Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi, and Cristian Solimeno.

“The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown,” said Hugo Blick. “If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Greg Brenman will executive produce for Drama Republic alongside Hugo Blick and Emily Blunt. Mona Qureshi will executive produce for the BBC.

The producer is Colin Wratten. The English has been commissioned for the BBC by Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama Commissioning. Amazon Studios is coproducing in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, in association with All3Media international. IllumiNative are consulting with production on the series.

