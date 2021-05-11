Demi Lovato Studies UFOs in Upcoming Peacock Series

Peacock is working on a four-part limited series called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.” The series features the Grammy-nominated singer, actress, activist, producer, and bestselling author, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The description reads, “Unidentified with Demi Lovato is an unscripted series that follows Lovato and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, as they attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

The platform added, “Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family, and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!”

The series is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nick also executive produces.

“Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves,” the platform explained in the announcement. “This series will be an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter.”

Peacock did not announce a premiere date for the limited series in the announcement, so Lovato fans will just have to keep their eyes on the stars for the next few weeks.

photo credit: nbc

