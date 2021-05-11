‘Resident Evil Village’ Ships 3M Units in First Week

Capcom’s latest survival horror-thriller, “Resident Evil Village,” is off to a strong start. The latest installment in the long-running franchise launched this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, and has already shipped over 3M units worldwide. According to the publisher, cumulative shipments of the franchise now exceed 100M units since the first “Resident Evil” title debuted in 1996.

“Resident Evil Village” is the eighth main entry in the series. The game is a sequel to “Resident Evil 7,” which Capcom states shipped over 8.5M units as of December 31, 2020. In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they explore a mysterious, icy village.

To celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Capcom will launch “Resident Evil Re:Verse,” an online multiplayer action game where players battle it out as popular characters from the series. The game will be provided free to players who purchase “Resident Evil Village.”

You can find the console version of “Resident Evil Village” right here on Amazon.

The company is also launching an original CG animated series called “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” on Netflix this year. This new series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment will produce the show, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production. The upcoming series is the first time that the franchise used 3DCG animation, with Eiichiro Hasumi directing and Yugo Kanno handling the score. Capcom previously announced that filming has wrapped on the upcoming live-action movie, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.” That project is slated to hit theaters on November 24th.

If you missed the launch trailer for the latest game, you can check out the video below for a preview of the scares.

photo credit: capcom

