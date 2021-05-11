‘The Green Knight’ Releases Another Preview and Sets July Release

A24 has a new release date and a new trailer for “The Green Knight,” which was written and directed by David Lowery. The fantasy adventure begins on July 30th and stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.

The official description reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

Fans of the studio have been waiting close to a year to see the movie, which was delayed time and again because of the ongoing health crisis. The wait will finally end in late July, and the Green Knight can begin his epic quest towards the green chapel.

A24 released the new trailer on social media to tease the film and remind fans that the movie is releasing in theaters this summer. If you missed the newest promotional trailer, you can watch the video below for a look at the tone and cast.

In June, A24 is releasing “ZOLA.” That project was written and directed by Janicza Bravo, and stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. The story is based on a set of viral tweets, brought to life for the big screen. The studio plans to release that movie on June 24th in theaters.

