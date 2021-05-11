‘Solos’ Preview Teases Anne Hathaway Anthology Series

Prime Video shared the official trailer for “Solos,” created by David Weil. The series features an all-star cast, including Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

Sam Taylor-Johnson directed and executive produced two episodes of the show, with Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson also directing. The anthology series is slated to premiere on May 21, 2021 in the US and select territories, and June 25, 2021 worldwide. The series will be available on Prime Video.

The description reads, “Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection. These character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

David Weil and Laura Lancaster also serve as executive producers, with Amazon Studios producing.

Prime video is also releasing “P!NK: All I Know So Far” on May 21st. The documentary follows the pop icon on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse into P!NK private and professional life.

Later this week, on May 14th, Prime Video will premiere Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins’ ” The Underground Railroad,” based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

photo credit: prime video

