Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Renewed for Season 2

FOX renewed the new comedy “Call Me Kat” for a second season. The series stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik, who also serves as an executive producer with former “Big Bang Theory” co-star Jim Parsons. The Season 2 renewal was announced by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Call Me Kat” also stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, Grammy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, Image Award nominee Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Thorn. “On behalf of everyone here at FOX, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

The series is inspired by the BBC Studios’ British format show called “Miranda,” and stars Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

The renewal isn’t surprising, as season-to-date, “Call Me Kat” ranks as the top new comedy, only tied with “Young Rock.” The series averages 5.7M multiplatform viewers, a +119% lift from Live + Same Day. FOX did not announce a premiere date for the second season of the show, but fans should be happy to know that new episodes are in the works at the network. The first season aired on FOX’s Thursday night schedule.

photo credit: fox

