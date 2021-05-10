‘Motherland’ and ‘Grown-ish’ Lead Freeform’s Packed Summer Schedule

Freeform’s 2021 summer schedule is packed with premieres and returning favorites. In June, fans will get to see the season premieres of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “grown-ish,” and “Good Trouble,” a trio of hits from the network. The summer streaming starts with the final season of “The Bold Type,” which is slated to begin on May 26th, with the finale planned for June 30th.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” is returning for a second season on June 22nd, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the show. The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée and is written and created by Eliot Laurence.

Freeform released a quick description of the Season 2 story, adding, “Raelle, Tally, and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, The Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships, and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?”

The hit series “grown-ish” returns on July 8th, going into a new year with the fan-favorite characters. The show is Freeform’s top comedy series and recently aired its Season 3 finale back in March. This summer, the characters enter into senior year, and the premiere is set for July 8th. The show stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons.

“Good Trouble” is one of the network’s top dramas, and the Season 3 spring finale aired back in April. The show will return for the second half of season three on July 14th, so again, set a reminder. The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff

On a sad note, fans will have to say goodbye to “The Bold Type” this summer, and the final season starts on May 26th. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin. Fans only have a few more episodes left, with the finale set for June 30th.

