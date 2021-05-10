‘Venom 2’ Trailer Brings Out the Carnage

Sony Pictures released an official full-length trailer for “Venom 2,” or “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” currently scheduled to release in September. The video features a better look at the main villain, the red symbiote Carnage, introduced in the 2018 movie “Venom.”

Fans have waited a long time to see “Venom 2” in theaters. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters back in October 2020, but the sequel was pushed back several times because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer pushed the film’s release date again another week, moving the release from September 17th to Sept. 24th.

Andy Serkis directed the second installment, which stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, who plays the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage in the project.

Kelly Marcel wrote the screenplay for the studio, working from a story that she wrote with Hardy. The character is based on the Marvel Comics. The original “Venom” movie released in 2018 and made over $855M for the studio after an $80M domestic debut. Tom Hardy starred in the movie as the titular character, alongside Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris.

Sony Pictures released the trailer on social media on Monday morning to get fans excited for the September premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “We missed you… so much. Sink your teeth into the new Venom​: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Only in theaters September 24.”

The big superhero film on the schedule is Marvel’s “Black Widow,” hitting theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule. It features Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the project, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

photo credit: sony pictures

