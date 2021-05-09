Weekend Box Office: ‘Wrath of Man’ Scores $8M Debut

United Artist took an easy win at the domestic box office this weekend, screening Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” against several older releases. This year’s summer box office will be an improved slate over last year’s empty schedule, but a full return with several new releases a week is still a few months away.

“Wrath of Man” won the weekend with a $7.3M domestic total across 2,875 locations. Guy Ritchie directed the movie, starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Andy Garcia, and Josh Hartnett.

The new release dropped “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” to second-place, after the animated feature made $2.9M in 2,088 locations. After three weeks, “Demon Slayer” has made an estimated $39.5M domestically and over $435M worldwide.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mortal Kombat” made $2.3M from 2,973 locations, taking third-place this week. The reboot has made $37.8M domestically and $70.6M worldwide. The studio also took fourth-place this week with “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which made $1.9M across 2,705 locations. After six weeks in theaters, the monster battle has grossed $92.9M domestically and $418M worldwide. Both “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” also launched on HBO Max, part of the studio’s 2020 hybrid release schedule.

Simon McQuoid directed “Mortal Kombat,” starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber, and Laura Brent. Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” wrapped up the Top Five this weekend, bringing in another $1.6M from 2,135 locations. The film’s domestic total now site at $43.6M domestically and $105M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Movie Distributor / Studio Domestic Total Released Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. Pictures $91.4M March Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. Pictures $44M February Raya & The Last Dragon Disney $43.6M March Demon Slayer: Mugen Train FUNimation $31.8M April Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. Pictures $27.5M April Domestic Box Office: Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2021

photo credit: united artists

