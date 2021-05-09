‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sequel in the Works with Toei Studio

Another “Dragon Ball Super” movie is in the works at Toei Animation. The animation studio made the confirmation on social media, announcing a follow up film for the franchise slated in 2022.

The franchise is based on the comic by Toriyama Akira, first appearing in 1984. The “Dragon Ball” collection is one of Toei’s most successful franchises, spanning merch, TV, movies, and video games around the world. “Dragon Ball Super” is a branch within the “Dragon Ball” franchise, and a sequel itself to the popular Dragon Ball manga.

In the announcement, Akira Toriyama told fans, “An all-new movie since “Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the making!” Toriyama continued, “Just Like the previous movie, I’m heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character.”

The original 2015 film, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” was directed by Nagamine Tatsuya and grossed over $120M worldwide for the studio.

Toriyama added, “We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie!”

The franchise has an extensive history and stretches across several different mediums. While it is difficult to summarize, the overall adventures follow Goku, who uses a mix of martial arts and supernatural powers to battle villains, challengers, and even gods.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks, or even months, to hear details on the new project, but more information is likely to surface when the project enters into production, or at San Diego Comic-Con.

