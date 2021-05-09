e.l.f. Cosmetics Joins Twitch in Massive Global Push for Gen Z

The e.l.f. Cosmetics social media team is the first major beauty brand to launch a branded channel on Twitch, and the launch party is this weekend.

On May 9th, e.l.f. is launching the channel at twitch.tv/elfyou, and the channel will host new streams every week. In the announcement, the company stated, “Focused on the concept of “Game-Up,” – the intersection of gaming and makeup – the streams will embody the inclusion, irreverence and e.l.f.isms the brand is famous for, while championing female empowerment focusing on female gamers.”

“Launching a Twitch channel is another demonstration that anything is e.l.f.ing possible,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “We are always looking to blaze new trails when it comes to connecting with our current and new fans and believe Twitch is our next frontier—it’s interactive, engaging, authentic and live.”

movies: Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Skips Theaters for Prime Video

The channel starts with a live, three-hour livestream on May 9th. Gamer and Special Effects Makeup Artist Autumn Rhodes will host and will be joined by LuFu and fellow gamer, Fasffy. Special appearances are scheduled by SOFI TUKKER, the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, DJ and Twitch sensation Julienne By, Senior Style Editor Theresa Massony, and e.l.f.’s Global Makeup Artist Anna Bynum.

“What motivates us most about our Twitch channel is the opportunity to inspire and support female creators. Together we can empower and inspire so many,” added Marchisotto.

Back in November 2020, e.l.f. announced it was teaming up with Loserfruit, one of the world’s top female gamers with over 10M social media followers. Since then, LuFu and e.l.f.’s Global Makeup Artist, Anna Bynum, have streamed hours of content. The response has been overwhelming with 37,000+ hours of total e.l.f. content watched on Twitch, in addition to massive social media coverage on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

photo credit: elf cosmetics

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter