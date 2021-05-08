BBC Select Teases Next Britney Spears Conservatorship Documentary

Britney fans have another documentary to watch this week if they missed out on Hulu’s “The New York Times Presents: The Framing of Britney Spears.” BBC Select picked up the rights to the exclusive premiere of “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship,” and the documentary will be available to stream on May 11th. BBC Select is available on Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV app in the U.S. and Canada. “The Framing of Britney” is already available to stream on Hulu.

The description reads, “BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar seeks to uncover the truth behind the conservatorship that Britney Spears has been held under for the last 13 years. The film includes never-before-seen interviews with Britney’s makeup artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, lawyer Lisa MacCarley and Catherine Falk, daughter of Columbo’s Peter Falk who was the subject of a conservatorship in his final years.”

“The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” is produced by Forest. The Producer is Laura Kaye and the Executive Producer is Jeremy Lee. The project was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, and the Commissioning Editor for BBC Music, Owen Courtney.

BBC Select has been teasing the documentary all week, sharing clips online with Perez Hilton, Brian Friedman, Billy B, and Catherine Falk. If you missed the promotional clips on social media, you can watch the one with Perez Hilton below for a quick preview of the interview.

Beyond Rights and BBC Select teamed up for several upcoming documentaries, including “The $50 Million Art Swindle,” “World’s Greatest Paintings,” “How I Created a Cult,” “A Brief History in Graffiti,” “Dark Son,” and “Starbucks & Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee.” If you’re a fan of the genre, you can keep an eye out for those releases.

photo credit: hulu

