Noah Wyle’s ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sets June Premiere on IMDb TV

IMDb TV set a premiere date for “Leverage: Redemption” this week, a new crime drama series scheduled to begin on July 9th exclusively on IMDb TV. The series will debut with eight new episodes this summer, followed by an additional eight episodes in the fall.

The cast includes Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon.

Kate Rorick serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project, alongside Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers on the series.

The description reads, “In this new iteration, and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

IMDb TV’s lineup also includes two recently launched docuseries “Moment of Truth” and “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.” Additional IMDb TV Originals from Amazon Studios coming to the service include a “Bosch” spinoff, the second seasons of “Alex Rider” and “Top Class,” the comedy series “Sprung,” and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project.

photo credit: imdbtv

