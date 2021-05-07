Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Skips Theaters for Prime Video

The upcoming “Cinderella” musical starring Camila Cabello is skipping theaters and headed to Amazon’s Prime Video in 2021. The studio has not officially announced a release date, but multiple outlets have confirmed the switch in distribution outside of China.

Sony Pictures scheduled the modern retelling to release in July, but the studio doesn’t seem impressed by the latest box office weekend totals. On the bright side, everyone with a Prime Membership will get to watch the film from the safety of their couch.

Earlier this year, Sony Pictures moved the Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood” to Netflix. That drama is currently slated to premiere on the platform in June, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the actor. The studio found terrific success when it moved Kristen Stewart’s rom-comedy “Happiest Season” to Hulu last fall. The movie was an instant hit on the platform and dominated social media platforms over its release week.

Kay Cannon wrote and directed “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cannon also created the “Pitch Perfect” franchise for Universal Pictures, another musical hit with younger audiences. The cast also includes Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and Minnie Driver.

“Cinderella” is a popular story often retold for film and television. In the past, Drew Barrymore, Hilary Duff, Brandy, and Lily James have played a version of the character. Disney’s animated-musical made over $93M in theaters since its release in 1950, and the live-action adaptation with Lily James made over $543M for the studio in 2015. “A Cinderella Story” with Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, and Chad Michael Murray, was also a significant hit for Warner Bros. Pictures. The adaptation grossed over $70M from an estimated $19M budget. Andy Tennant’s “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” with Drew Barrymore made $98M in 1998, working from an estimated budget of $26M.

