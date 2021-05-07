EPIX to Premiere ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 2 in June

EPIX dropped a trailer for “War of Worlds: Season 2,” set to begin on the network June 6th. BAFTA award-winner Howard Overman wrote and created the series, which is a modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel. The second season sees Richard Clark return to direct episodes 1-4, with Ben A. Williams directing episodes 5-8.

The Season 2 cast includes Golden Globe winner and EMMY and Tony award-nominated actor Gabriel Byrne, and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, along with returning cast members, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan, and Emilie de Preissac.

If you need a recap of the first season, EPIX released a quick summary with the first look trailer. The description reads, “An alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Season two of War of the Worlds sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own.”

War of the Worlds is produced by Studiocanal-backed Urban Myth Films, in partnership with CANAL+ and FOX. Fans of the story can watch the official Season 2 trailer below, thanks to an afternoon upload from EPIX.

Distributed internationally by STUDIOCANAL, the drama series is executive produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy, and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films. “War of the Worlds” was produced with the support of Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales.

photo credit: epix

