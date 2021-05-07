IFC Films Picks up Pascual Sisto’s Thriller ‘John and the Hole’

IFC Films acquired the North American rights to the psychological coming-of-age thriller “John and the Hole,” directed by Pascual Sisto. The studio plans to release the film on August 6th. Selected as part of the cancelled 2020 Cannes Film Festival, John and the Hole made its world premiere bow in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The description reads, “In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence.”

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “Pascual has crafted a film that channels all the anger and uncertainty of adolescence into a meticulously constructed nail-biter that really gets under your skin. We’re thrilled to be partnering with him for the release of this incredibly exciting debut.”

Sisto directed the film working from a screenplay by Nicolás Giacobone, adapted from Giacobone’s short story “El pozo.” Giacobone earned Academy Award & Golden Globe wins for “Birdman,” as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Film for co-writing “Biutiful.” Giacobone is also working on the upcoming film “Limbo,” currently in production with Alejandro Iñárritu, that he also co-wrote. The sound design team includes Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, and Carlos Cortés, who recently took home the Academy Award for sound on behalf of “Sound of Metal.”

Director Pascual Sisto added, “It was very important to find a good home that will provide the right context for the film to find its audience. I’m extremely happy with IFC, it’s a company with an incredible history that really caters to each film and all their nuances. I’m excited for them to guide us into its final release.”

John and the Hole stars Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, and Taissa Farmiga. The film is produced by Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky of Mutressa Movies and Michael Bowes and executive produced by 3311 alongside Phil Hoelting, Marco Vicini, and Fernando Tsai.

photo credit: ifc films

