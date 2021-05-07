‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie’ Teases new Voice Cast

As previously announced, Netflix is streaming the Sailor Moon franchise hit “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” this summer. The movie collection, which includes “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ Part 1 & Part 2,” released a trailer this week to remind fans to watch the event on Netflix (outside of Japan) on June 3, 2021. The trailer also features the new voice cast, and should get fans excited for the premiere.

Netflix’s description adds, “The theme of the upcoming movies is ‘Dreams’. Based on the ‘Dream Arc’ of the original hit manga series, the story is about the Sailor Guardians’ growth, both as teenage girls and as Sailor Guardians, as well as the faint first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios.”

Originally created by Naoko Takeuchi, and directed by Chiaki Kon. Yasuharu Takanashi worked on the music, with character designs by Kazuko Tadano. TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN worked on the animation in the project.

The long description reads, “The upcoming adventures are set in April when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe.”

You can watch the official trailer below if you missed Netflix’s promotional drops on social media. Sailor Moon fans should be excited to see the installment in HD from the comfort of their couch.

photo credit: netflix

