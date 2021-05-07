‘The Muppets’ to Host First Halloween Special on Disney+

It may be the start of summer, but “The Muppets” already have Halloween plans. Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn announced the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special on social media on Friday morning, and the event is titled “Muppets Haunted Mansion.” The special is slated to premiere this fall exclusively on Disney+.

According to Gonzo, the brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and plenty of family-friendly fun. The announcement was made today to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event.

Disney stated that “Muppets Haunted Mansion” occurs on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. If you missed the promotional trailer on social media, you can watch the announcement trailer below to get the facts from Pepe and Gonzo.

Originally premiering in 1976, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stopped by “The Muppet Show,” including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill. Fans can stream five seasons of “The Muppet Show” on Disney+ while waiting for the Halloween special, as well as hits like “Muppet Treasure Island” and “Muppets Now.”

The Disney+ May lineup includes “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” more episodes of “Big Shot” and “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and the debut of Emma Stone’s live-action “Cruella” movie on May 28th. The movie stars Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, and Haruka Abe. Aline Brosh McKenna and Jez Butterworth wrote the script, based on the animated classic released in 1961.

photo credit: disney

