‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’ adds Jenna Dewan, Sofia Carson as Guests

Disney+ and “Good Morning America” and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts will host and executive produce “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts,” a four-episode series featuring round table conversations with female celebrities.

The guest list already includes Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné, and Josie Totah.

LeBron James will serve as an executive producer on the series with The SpringHill Company. In addition to Roberts and James, the assembled team of executive producers is comprised of women, BIPOC and members of the LGBTQ+ community. “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” will premiere July 30th on Disney+.

The description adds, “In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the show’s title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations that showcase authenticity and vulnerability.”

“This project is very personal to me, and I’m proud to bring it to Disney+,” said Roberts. “The guests we’ve assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers. Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor. I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others.”

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions and The SpringHill Company. In addition to Roberts and James, executive producers are John R. Green and Reni Calister from Rock’n Robin Productions and Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from The SpringHill Company, with Kadine Anckle as showrunner.

