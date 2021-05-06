‘Stranger Things 4’ Drops Another Teaser for the Next Chapter

Netflix has started teasing “Stranger Things 4” again, offering a quick teaser trailer to restart the hype train for the fourth installment. The regular Hawkins club isn’t in the promotional video but fans do get a quick glimpse of 11 in the final moments.

Judging by the standard ‘Stranger Things’ timeline, the new teaser takes place within a flashback. We are back in the children’s testing facility run by Dr. Martin Brenner, and we see the other children playing with toys, while 11 is locked away in a cell.

Netflix released a different teaser for the fourth season back in February. That video didn’t feature the kids either, but did tease that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is expected to return to the story, though he looks to be imprisoned in a soviet holding facility.

The video streaming service loves to tease “Stranger Things,” and fans should expect more teasers, clips, and official trailers over the next few months as the marketing team revs up the hype for the new installment.

It would make sense for Netflix to hype the show when “Black Widow” releases in theaters and on Disney+ in July. David Harbour is starring in the film as Alexei/The Red Guardian in the Marvel installment. Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow,” with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule and features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. “Black Widow” launches on July 9th.

If you missed the quick promotional video for “Stranger Things 4” on social media, you can watch the teaser below for a quick reminder of the tone and setting of the hit series.

