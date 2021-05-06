Final ‘A Quiet Place II’ Trailer Offers Another Tease Before the Premiere

Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the long-delayed horror-thriller “A Quiet Place II,” starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which is releasing in theaters on May 28th.

The official description reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

To celebrate the film’s launch in theaters, Paramount Pictures and Cinemark Theatres announced an Opening Night Fan Event for “A Quiet Place Part II.” The event is to take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, May 27th, and will feature a live Q&A with director John Krasinski. This event comes as part of the film’s opening week Welcome Back to Cinema fanfare. This paid screening event will air at 5:00 PM PT, 6:00 PM MT, 7:00 PM CT, and 8:00 PM ET at Cinemark locations and other participating movie theatres nationally. Tickets will be available at the standard ticket price, and moviegoers can get event theatre listings and tickets at aquietplacemovie.com, or info from cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app.

Paramount Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson added, “The wait is over. We are excited to share this very special, one-of-a-kind film with audiences. Like the first movie, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delivers another truly immersive, unforgettable cinematic experience. We are equally thrilled to team up with John to welcome moviegoers back into theatres with this unique fan event in collaboration with our partners at Cinemark.”

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement, “Cinemark is all about providing unforgettable entertainment experiences to moviegoers, and we are so excited collaborate with Paramount on bringing this unique movie theatre moment to fans across the U.S. Audiences have been waiting to see ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, and we can think of no better way to welcome film lovers back to the immersive, cinematic experience and what is sure to be a robust blockbuster summer.”

photo credit: paramount pictures

