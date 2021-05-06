Nintendo’s ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a Visual Game Developers 101

Nintendo’s next game hopes to inspire a new generation of game developers. “Game Builder Garage” software is set to debut exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on June 11th, allowing anyone to create and share their own video games, while learning the basics of game design.

The company’s announcement explained, “By connecting colorful creatures called Nodon, anyone can enjoy learning how to create their own game through fun, guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming – and no prior experience is necessary! To get an idea of what Nodon look like and how they work in the game, as well as getting a taste of the types of games you can create.”

“For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!”

Nodon help build your games, and they are a visual representation of the code used to create modern game mechanics. The Nodon each have a unique function, and you can learn how to develop games by connecting them in various ways.

Nintendo added, “For example, you can create and move a human-like character with an analog stick just by connecting Stick Nodon with Person Nodon! Thus, you will get to learn the basics of game programming in a fun and intuitive way. You’ll be able to create a wide variety of different types of video games too – from side-scrolling platformers, to kart racers, to space blasters!”

The game includes a Lesson Mode that introduces Nodon and provides a basic concept of visual programming in step-by-step, interactive lessons. There are Checkpoints in between the lessons to test what you learned.

The Free Programming mode is where you put your skills to the test. Players can swap between the programming and game screens to quickly try out their creation and see how it plays. Players can exchange and download games with friends and family over the internet or via a local wireless connection, and sharing also lets you test out games created by other players. You can also use the Free Programming mode to see how the uploaded games were made, letting you pick up new tips and tricks from the community.

Game Builder Garage can be controlled with a Joy-Con controller, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or the controls of the Nintendo Switch Lite system. You can also build games using a compatible mouse that is plugged into the USB port on the Nintendo Switch dock.

photo credit: Nintendo

