Netflix Announces ‘Lady Killer’ Movie with Blake Lively and Diablo Cody

Blake Lively is getting back into comics and headed to Netflix. The former star of “Green Lantern” joined a Netflix adaptation of Dark Horse Comics’ “Lady Killer,” based on the comics by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich.

Details on the new film are slim, but Blake Lively is starring in the original movie adaptation and will serve as a producer. Netflix also confirmed that Oscar-winner Diablo Cody is attached to write the script. Lively is expected to play Josie Schuller, a mild-mannered housewife that leads a double life as an assassin.

Lively is producing the movie with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Kate Vorhoff.

Diablo Cody picked up her Best Original Screenplay Oscar with the hit movie “Juno,” starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera. Cody also wrote “Jennifer’s Body,” Meryl Streep’s “Ricki and the Flash,” Charlize Theron’s “Tully,” and is currently working on the first season of the live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison.

Lively recently starred in the 2020 action-drama “The Rhythm Section,” from director Reed Morano, alongside Richard Brake, Elly Curtis, and Jude Law. The actor is also expected to star in an adaptation of “The Husband’s Secret,” based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

In 2019, Netflix entered into a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Under the deal, Dark Horse Entertainment gives Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV. Dark Horse Entertainment is also behind “The Umbrella Academy,” also on Netflix, and SYFY’s hit comedy “Resident Alien” with Alan Tudyk.

Founded by Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment was spun off from his publishing company, Dark Horse Comics, in 1992. Netflix did not set a release window for the movie, so comic fans will have to keep the film on their radar.

photo credit: open road films

