Gina Rodriguez Stars in ‘Awake’ Sci-Fi Thriller

Mark Raso’s “Awake” shared an official trailer on Wednesday afternoon. Gina Rodriguez stars in the sci-fi thriller, alongside Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, Barry Pepper, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix in June, part of the platform’s gigantic summer film slate.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads, “After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind?”

Paul Schiff produced the project, from Entertainment One, with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Greg Poirier, Mark Raso, Joseph Raso, Gina Rodriguez, and Whitney Brown serving as executive producers. Joanne Lee served as co-executive producer, and Raso worked on the script with Greg Poirier and Joseph Raso.

Rodriguez has several projects in the works, including the rom-com “I Want You Back” with Jenny Slate, Jami Gertz, Scott Eastwood, and Charlie Day. Charles Stone III is expected to direct the comedy “Bobbie Sue,” with Rodriguez to star. Still no release date for the live-action “Carmen Sandiego” movie, so keep that on the back burner if you’re a fan of the franchise.

Netflix released the “Awake” trailer on social media to get sci-fi fans excited for the June 9th premiere date. The video streaming service teased the video adding, “Sleep Is Survival.” You can watch the official trailer below for a quick preview of the story, and a quick look at the cast.

photo credit: netflix

