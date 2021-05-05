The ‘Rugrats’ Return with a Colorful Trailer

The Rugrats are ready for all-new adventures and will premiere on Paramount+ on May 27th. All your favorite characters are featured in the new CG trailer, including Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. Nickelodeon Animation Studio produced the reboot, which follows the babies as they continue to explore their world with wild imaginations.

The first set of “Rugrats” episodes will premiere on May 27th, and additional episodes will release at a later date. In the one-hour premiere episode, “Second Time Around,” Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the show will air on Nickelodeon.

The series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series.

The original adventurous babies’ voice cast is joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales, (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).

The original “Rugrats” series launched in 1991, and the franchise covered games, toys, and even included three movies. “Rugrats” was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can find your favs in the trailer below.

photo credit: paramount+

