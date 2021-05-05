Tom Hiddleston Reminds Fans That ‘Loki’ Episodes Drop on Wednesdays

The next Marvel live-action series on the Disney+ schedule is “Loki,” set to premiere on June 9th. Unlike “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which released new episodes on Friday, the God of Mischief is releasing his new episodes on Wednesdays. Classic Loki.

Tom Hiddleston starred in an announcement trailer on social media to get fans excited for the big premiere. Hiddleston returns as the title character in “Loki,” joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is serves as head writer on the project.

The show’s description reads, “Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.'”

Earlier this week, Marvel released a Phase 4 promotional trailer on social media. The video confirmed titles for “Black Panther 2” and “Captain Marvel 2,” now called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Marvels,” respectively. The video also teased the big “Eternals” movie and reminded fans that “Black Widow” is releasing in theaters and Disney+ on July 9th, and that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hits theaters on September 3rd.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is slated for July 8, 2022, and “The Marvels” will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 if you like to set far-off reminders. Other dates to circle include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 17th, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” on May 5, 2023.

Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule. It features Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the project, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and Simu Liu stars in the movie as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, and Dallas Liu.

photo credit: marvel

