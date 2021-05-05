Blumfest to Return in October for Horror Fans

Blumhouse is bringing back Blumfest this fall to scare up some previews for the studio’s many projects. The annual event is returning, in a virtual format, for the second year in a row on October 1st. The event will feature conversations with filmmakers and actors from upcoming Blumhouse films and television series, “with plenty of surprises and sneak peeks for fans,” according to the announcement.

Last year was the first BlumFest, and the virtual event featured talent and directors ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills); Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird); “Freaky” director Chris Landon and film stars, Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and director Patrick Wilson. Fans also saw writer/director John Ridley, and directors from the first installment to “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” who all announced new projects with Blumhouse. Additionally, the company debuted a first look at the “Halloween Kills,” the film slated for theatrical release on October 15, 2021.

The event will probably offer updates on the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” collection currently running on Prime Video, as well as Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series. ‘Halloween’ fans will probably get an update about “Halloween Kills,” as well as another trailer. New projects and teasers will be announced, so fans of the genre will want to set a reminder.

Jason Blum’s television recently partnered with EPIX to develop and produce eight standalone horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network. Blum will serve as executive producer on the projects. The first film in that deal is “A House on the Bayou,” from writer and director Alex McAulay.

If you missed the announcement on social media yesterday, Jason Blum released a ‘May the 4th’ promotional video to announce the event’s return in October. You can watch the video below for the announcement, which is filled with standard Blum-style trademark cheese.

photo credit: universal pictures

