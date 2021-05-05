Prime Video and NFL Bump Thursday Night Football Deal to 2022

NFL fans with an Amazon Prime Membership will be able to stream football games earlier than expected on the platform. Amazon and the NFL announced that Prime Video’s recent deal to become the exclusive home to NFL Thursday Night Football will now begin with the 2022 season, instead of the 2023 season.

The announcement bumped up the TNF deal an entire season, with all games set to air on Prime Video as part of a Prime membership.

“We look forward to bringing Thursday Night Football exclusively to Prime members in 2022, a year earlier than previously announced,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States.”

In the new deal, the existing Thursday Night Football tri-cast package will expire after this season. The terms of the exclusive agreement announced last month remain the same, with Prime Video set to carry 15 Thursday Night Football games per year and one pre-season game per year through the 2032 season.

The now 11-year deal between Prime Video and the NFL remains the first time the league has sold an exclusive national rights package to a digital streaming service. Prime Video will have more to share regarding production in the coming months.

In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing commitment to make its games available on free, over-the-air television, each game will also be televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces.

The games will be available to stream right here on Prime Video, the Prime Video app on mobile devices, and select Amazon devices in 2022.

