Conan O’Brien Sets Last Late-Night Show in June

It was announced last year that Conan O’Brien would end his late-night run on TBS and move to a new project with HBO. Now we have the date for his last ‘Conan’ show, slated to air on June 24th, 2021.

TBS will host a lineup of special guests to close out the long-running late-night show, and will screen an extended hour-long finale. The special final episode will look back on the past 11 years of O’Brien’s late-night career.

Last year, Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement, “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

After the show ends, O’Brien will continue to entertain fans with a new deal with WarnerMedia. Conan will develop a new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format.

O’Brien is the longest-serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., and began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. Conan has had three shows over 28 years and earned four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. His Emmy award-winning “CONAN: Without Borders” has visited 13 countries, and his award-winning podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” currently has amassed over 185M downloads since it launched in 2018.

O’Brien also runs his production company, Conaco, and Emmy-winning digital brand, Team Coco, through which he’s successfully expanded into branded content, live events, merchandise, comedy specials, and podcasts.

“CONAN” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.

photo credit: tbs

