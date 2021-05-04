Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ to Screen in Theaters Ahead of Netflix

Cinemark will screen Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” in both Cinemark XD and Digital Cinema auditoriums across its domestic circuit beginning May 14th. The movie will give zombie fans a chance to see Zack Snyder’s movie on the big screen with their friends, ahead of the film’s release on Netflix on May 21st. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app.

“Cinemark is excited to work with Netflix on our first wide release and provide movie lovers the opportunity to see Army of the Dead in our theatres across the U.S.,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. “Zack Snyder fans will love seeing the action in an immersive, cinematic environment with larger-than-life sight and sound technology.”

tv: Netflix’s League of Legends Animated Series ‘Arcane’ Sets Fall 2021 Premiere

“Following the success of our limited-run in-theatre tests with Cinemark for films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Midnight Sky, and The Christmas Chronicles 2, we are looking forward to the wider theatrical release of Army of the Dead,” said Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at Netflix. “We are thrilled to offer consumers the opportunity to watch this highly anticipated film in theaters and on Netflix.”

“Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Samantha Win.

The story follows a group of mercenaries who travel to Las Vegas to pull off a casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. We are assuming it doesn’t go well for the mercs.

Cinemark and Netflix have worked together on limited releases that put multiple films on the big screen. While this is the first wide release of a Netflix film at Cinemark theatres, the companies anticipate there will be “more to come,” according to the announcement.

photo credit: netflix

