Netflix Announces ‘Nosotros Los Nobles’ Remake

Netflix announced that the company is working on a remake Gaz Alazraki’s “Nosotros Los Nobles” (We Are The Nobles), and adapting the story as an English-language feature film.

The logline reads, “Concerned that his three children have become spoiled and superficial, a self-made wealthy business man feigns bankruptcy to cut them off and force them to do the unthinkable – get a job.”

The original film is the second highest-grossing Mexican film ever and was a success across Latin America. It also served as the inspiration behind Netflix’s first Mexican original series, “Club de Cuervos,” which was also a hit. The film did not release in the United States but made an estimated $26.4M internationally.

The original “Nosotros Los Nobles” released in theaters back in 2013, and the comedy is based on a play called El Gran Calavera, written by Adolfo Torrado. The Mexican film stars Gonzalo Vega, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Karla Souza and Juan Pablo Gil.

Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, and Mark Radcliffe are producing the project for 26th Street Pictures as part of their overall deal with Netflix, alongside Gaz Alazraki. FilmSharks’ Guido Rud will serve as executive producer on the movie.

Netflix did not announce a release window for the new feature adaptation, so keep the project on your radar. The video streaming service will announce casting details when the project moves into production later this year.

photo credit: netflix

