Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School’ Series Greenlit at IMDb TV

IMDb TV greenlit “High School,” a new Original series co-created by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara and executive producer Clea DuVall.

“High School” is based on Tegan and Sara’s New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name, and the coming-of-age scripted series is “a transcendent story of first loves and first songs,” according to the announcement. “High School” will stream exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

The official description reads, “High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of 90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

If you didn't read the original memoir, you can find it right here on Amazon.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Lauren, Ryan, and the fantastic IMDb TV team to bring High School to life and apologize in advance to our mother for forcing her to relive this period of time with us again,” said executive producers Tegan and Sara Quin. “We’ve made casting suggestions on her behalf to the incomparable Clea DuVall and our wonderful partners at Plan B.”

“I am grateful to Plan B, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV for their partnership in bringing Tegan and Sara’s beautiful and complex memoir to life,” said executive producer Clea DuVall.

“Tegan and Sara’s honest, vulnerable, and deeply engaging memoir has captivated readers and we look forward to their authentic voice and Clea’s unique perspective being brought to life in this adaptation,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “We are thrilled to partner with Plan B Entertainment, Tegan and Sara and Clea DuVall on this nostalgic, coming-of-age series, which furthers our commitment to high-quality, compelling storytelling that resonates with IMDb TV viewers.”

Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall will serve as executive producers alongside Plan B Entertainment. DuVall will also write and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. DuVall recently directed and co-wrote the holiday comedy, “Happiest Season” on Hulu. She co-created, executive produces and voices the character of Elsa in Fox’s new comedy series, “Housebroken.” She is known for her on-camera roles in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Veep,” “Argo,” and numerous other movies and TV series.

High School is part of an overall deal for television between Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment. In addition to their work with IMDb TV, Plan B projects for Prime Video include the Amazon Original series “The Underground Railroad” from Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins, premiering May 13th; the Amazon Original series “Outer Range” created by Brian Watkins; and “Paper Girls,” with Legendary Television, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel.

No one is more shocked than us, that after a VERY difficult couple years in high school, doing copious amounts of drugs, skipping school, lying + being all around degenerates that we made it this far in our musical journey. THAT story is headed to @IMDbTV https://t.co/KB2ezcZKUN — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) May 3, 2021

photo credit: imdb

