Elizabeth Olsen to Star in ‘Love and Death’ Limited HBO Series

HBO Max confirmed a series order for “Love and Death,” an upcoming limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

The short logline reads, “Two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

The limited series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II). If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The project is produced by Lionsgate, executive produced by David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, in the announcement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group added, “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

Elizabeth Olsen most recently reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in “WandaVision,” which was the first-ever Marvel Studios television series to debut on Disney+. Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is scheduled to be released globally on March 25, 2022.

Olsen’s other film/TV credits include Facebook Watch’s “Sorry For Your Loss;” Lionsgate’s “Wind River,” NEON’s “Ingrid Goes West,” Fox Searchlight’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” Warner Brothers’ “Godzilla,” as well as Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

photo credit: hbo

