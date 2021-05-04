‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season 2 Sets June Premiere on Adult Swim

Adult Swim is bringing back “Tuca & Bertie,” and the new episodes are scheduled to take flight in June. The network announced the premiere date on social media this week, slating the first episode of the season to air on June 13th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

The network’s description reads, “Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon.”

Adult Swim teased in the announcement, “Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full of relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!”

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Lisa Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.

Adult Swim released a Season 2 trailer on social media back in March to get fans excited for the show’s return. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Sex buses, pottery fails, and therapy. Tuca & Bertie coming this summer!”

You can re-watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the new season.

photo credit: adult swim

