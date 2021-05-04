Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’ to Premiere on AppleTV in August

AppleTV set a premiere date for “Mr. Corman,” the 10-episode Apple Original comedy series created by, directed by, and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new limited series will premiere on August 6th with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, “Mr. Corman” stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez. Gordon-Levitt also serves as an executive producer on the project.

The description reads, “‘Mr. Corman’ follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.”

The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy “3rd Rock from the Sun.” AppleTV did not release a trailer for the series in the announcement, but subscribers should see a few teasers and promotional videos on social media over the next few weeks.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Mr. Corman” is created by, directed by and executive produced by Joseph Gordon Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan, and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

photo credit: apple

