CW Renews ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and ‘Kung Fu’

The CW is bringing back “DC’s Stargirl” and “Kung Fu” for new seasons. The network confirmed that both shows were renewed for the 2021-2022 schedule, bringing “Kung Fu” into Season 2 and “DC’s Stargirl” into Season 3. The renewals were announced by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” said Pedowitz. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

The network also stated that the premiere episode of “Kung Fu” has been seen by a gross audience of more than 3.5M viewers, including delayed L+7 viewership on The CW and encore weekend airings on its affiliated stations and TNT. Last year’s series premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” was The CW’s most-watched summer debut in 6 years, and the show’s second season premiere is scheduled for August 10th.

Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Eddie Liu, and Vanessa Kai. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner with Robert Berens. The show is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

“DC’s Stargirl” stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

The two series join the other 13 current series the network has planned for the 2021-2022 season. The schedule also includes “Superman & Lois” and “Walker,” as well as “All American: Season 4,” “Batwoman: Season 3,” “Charmed: Season 4,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7,” “Dynasty: Season 5,” “The Flash: Season 8,” “In the Dark: Season 4,” “Legacies: Season 4,” “Nancy Drew: Season 3,” “Riverdale: Season 6,” and “Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4.”

photo credit: the cw

