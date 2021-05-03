NBC Orders ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’ to Series

NBC has another “Law & Order” series in the works, this one called “Law & Order: For the Defense.” The network confirmed the straight-to-series order on Monday morning.

The show is another project from two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, creator of the “Law & Order” brand. Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski.

According to the announcement, “‘Law & Order: For the Defense’ will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.”

“This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of ‘Law & Order,’ which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

The “Law & Order” started with the original Emmy Award-winning “Law & Order” back in 1990. The franchise expanded with “Law & Order: SVU,” starring Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay, which is in its 22nd season. “SVU” currently reigns as the longest-running live action series in the history of television.

Wolf is also the executive producer of the brand’s most recent installment, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which premiered April 1st and was the top series debut from any network in 2½ years (excluding NFL lead-ins.) The new series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment.

In addition to the “Law & Order” brand, Wolf is executive producer of NBC’s hit Chicago series as well as CBS’ highly rated “FBI” and “FBI Most Wanted.” As we announced earlier this year, the “FBI” franchise is also expanding, adding “FBI International” after a special crossover event.

photo credit: nbc

