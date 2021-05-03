Netflix’s League of Legends Animated Series ‘Arcane’ Sets Fall 2021 Premiere

Netflix and Riot Games partnered up for an animated “Arcane” series, based within the ever-popular League of Legends game franchise. The platform released a first look teaser trailer on Monday morning for the animated event series, slated to premiere worldwide in Fall 2021.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane,” said Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix in a statement. “The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The series marks Riot Games’ first series for television, and the story is set in Riot’s globally popular League of Legends IP. “Arcane” is an animated series developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

The short description reads, “Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.”

Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games added, “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Riot Games’ franchise has amassed over 14B views on its videos globally, and its League of Legends 2020 World Championship esports competition saw record-setting viewership across multiple metrics. In total, over 1B hours of content was consumed around the world, extending League’s position as the planet’s most-watched esport, with the final match reaching a 23.04M Average Minute Audience (AMA) and hitting 45M Peak Concurrent Users (PCU).

