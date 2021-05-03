Disney+ Outlines ‘Star Wars Day’ Programming Slate

Disney’s official Star Wars Day celebration will include the premiere of the animated series “The Bad Batch,” new content from “The Simpsons,” and deep-dives into the production of the Star Wars universe for the big screen.

The celebration begins on May the 4th and includes the premiere of the brand-new original Star Wars series, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” Fans will also have the chance to see a first-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed short from “The Simpsons,” as well as “Star Wars: Biomes” and “Stars Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.”

The Simpsons short is titled “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap,’” a new Star Wars-inspired short, bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield. The new promotional short is the first of several from “The Simpsons” that Disney+ will release in 2021, paying tribute to the service’s top brands and titles.

Disney+ has also commissioned original artwork to take over the service for several days, which is another first for the platform. A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies and original series, bringing them to life in their own unique styles. The artwork will be featured on the service until May 9th and will also be available for purchase through Amazon. The content, along with the other May the 4th releases, will be available on the official storefront right here on Amazon.



According to the platform, the new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning May 4, 2021, at 12:00am PT. Disney also detailed the new series and programs. You can find their official descriptions below, as provided by the studio.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’”

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

“Star Wars Biomes”

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

photo credit: disney

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.