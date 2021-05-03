Marvel Teases ‘Eternals’ While Promoting ‘Black Panther 2’ & ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Marvel unveiled its first preview of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Monday morning. The studio released a new feature that teases the next installments to the growing slate of Marvel films, with hints of “Eternals,” “Black Panther 2,” and “Captain Marvel 2,” as well as other hot Marvel properties. The video also contains moments from “Black Widow,” which is the first film in the studio’s Phase 4 slate, and the new “Shang-Chi” movie. Fans will be able to watch “Black Widow” in theaters or on Disney+ on July 9th, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will release on September 3rd.

After “Eternals” releases on November 5th, Marvel fans will have “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to watch on December 17th, but the video feature does not include Spider-Man scenes.

“Black Panther 2” will be a difficult film, as it will have to address the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The film now has a title, called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and dated for July 8, 2022. “Captain America 2,” now called “The Marvels,” will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

The next installment to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, which is titled “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” is slated to release in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule. It features Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the project, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and Simu Liu stars in the movie as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, and Dallas Liu.

