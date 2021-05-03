‘Emily in Paris’ Starts Production on Season 2

Netflix started production on “Emily in Paris: Season 2” this week, and the cast and crew headed to Paris, St. Tropez, and other locations in France to start work on the new episodes. While celebrating the start of production, Netflix revealed new viewership numbers from the show’s breakout first season, and they are very impressive.

According to Netflix, the first season of the comedy reached 58M households worldwide in its first 28 days, making it Netflix’s most popular comedy series of 2020. The series stars Lily Collins and comes from creator, writer, and executive producer Darren Star.

Lily Collins added, “As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh. Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

Star added, “From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2.”

The series description reads, “Emily in Paris follows Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

