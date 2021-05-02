Giovana Cordeiro’s Rom-Com ‘Carnival’ Hits Netflix in June

Netflix’s Brazilian romantic-comedy “Carnival” will premiere on the platform on June 2nd. Leandro Neri directed the movie, which stars Giovana Cordeiro, alongside Flavia Pavanelli, Micael Borges, Jean Pedro, Nikolas Antunes, and Rafael Medrado.

The description reads, “We have the protagonists Giovana Cordeiro, GKay, Samya Pascotto and Bruna Inocencio – a group of friends very different from each other, but that complement each other. In the story, the digital influencer Nina (Giovana Cordeiro) discovers a video of her boyfriend’s betrayal going viral on social media. In order to overcome the breakup, Nina uses her contacts to travel to Salvador for the Carnival with her three best friends. But they will find out that this experience will bring much more than new followers – it will make them rediscover the value of friendship.”

“Carnival” is a Camisa Listrada production in partnership with Netflix, with argument by Lipy Adler, and a screenplay by Audemir Leuzinger and Luisa Mascarenhas.

Camisa Listrada has worked with Netflix in the past. In 2020, his first original Netflix movie, “Just Another Christmas” was watched by 26M people, and is one of the top 3 most-watched titles by Brazilian subscribers in the last ten years, according to Netflix. Listrada is also behind the hits “Fala Sério, Mãe!”, “Os Farofeiros,” “Um Suburbano Sortudo,” and the franchise “O Candidato Honesto,” which had the remake rights negotiated for several countries. The South Korean version, released in 2020, dominated the box office on its opening weekend.

movies: Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘French Exit’ Goes Digital in May

Netflix plans to release a new movie every week over the summer. A few of the upcoming releases include Blue Miracle, Wish Dragon, Skater Girl, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and The Loud House Movie. Down the road, Netflix will stream Kevin Hart’s new film Fatherhood, and Jason Momoa’s Sweet Girl. There’s also the final installment to The Kissing Booth trilogy, as well as Resort to Love or The Last Letter From Your Lover, just to name a few.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter