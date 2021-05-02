Weekend Box Office: ‘Demon Slayer’ Rules as ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Returns

The domestic box office had several new releases this week, but “Demon Slayer” and “Mortal Kombat” are locked in battle at the top of the chart. Scott Pilgrim fans were treated to a re-release, and a new drama with Mila Kunis and Glenn Close opened in select theaters against the horror-thriller “Separation,” starring Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, and Madeline Brewer.

“Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” overtook “Mortal Kombat” this weekend to win the weekend, bringing in $6.3M across 1,905 locations. The film’s two-week domestic total now sits at $34M and the movie has made over $428M worldwide.

“Mortal Kombat” dropped to second-place with a $6.2M weekend from 3,114 locations. After two weeks in theaters, the reboot has made $34.1M domestically and $66.9M worldwide. Simon McQuoid directed “Mortal Kombat,” starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber, and Laura Brent.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” remained in third-place on the domestic chart, bringing in $2.7M across 2,573 locations. The film’s five-week domestic total now sits at $90M domestically and $415M worldwide. Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

tv: ‘Cruel Summer’ Becomes Freeform’s Most-Watched Series Debut

Open Road Films’ “Separation” was the only new release on the Top Five this weekend, bringing in $1.8M in 1,751 locations. William Brent Bell directed “Separation,” featuring Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer, and Mamie Gummer.

The animated hit “Raya and the Last Dragon” remained in fifth-place for another week, bringing in $1.3M across 1,810 locations. The movie hit theaters and Disney+ nine weeks ago and has made $41M domestically and over $100M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning is “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” which celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a re-release in 152 locations. The movie made $720K in theaters, and had the highest per-theater average at $4,736.

This week’s other new releases struggled to find an audience, with “Four Good Days” bringing in 303K in 298 locations and “The Resort” making $95K in 114 locations. Rodrigo García directed “Four Good Days,” featuring Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, and Stephen Root. Taylor Chien wrote and directed “The Resort,” a horror-thriller starring Bianca Haase, Brock O’Hurn, and Michael Vlamis.

Movie Distributor / Studio Domestic Total Released Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. Pictures $89.4M March Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. Pictures $44M February Raya & The Last Dragon Disney $41.5M March Demon Slayer: Mugen Train FUNimation $28.8M April Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. Pictures $25.1M April Domestic Box Office: Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2021

photo credit: universal pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter