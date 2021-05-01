‘Gabby Duran & the Unsittables’ Returns for Season 2 in June

Disney Channel’s hit live-action comedy series “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” will return for Season 2 on June 4th. The series will offer new episodes on Disney Channel and DisneyNOWm and stars Kylie Cantrall as Gabby Duran, a teenaged girl who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids.

Starring alongside Cantrall is Maxwell Acee Donovan as Gabby’s bestie and conspiracy theorist Wesley, Coco Christo as Gabby’s overachieving little sis Olivia, Nathan Lovejoy as the wacky Principal Swift, Valery Ortiz as Gabby’s caring and career-driven mom Dina, and Callan Farris as Jeremy, a shape-shifting alien and Gabby’s frequent babysitting assignment.

pop culture: ‘TikTok Gamers Got Talent’ is all About Your Hidden Talent

In season two, a resourceful and courageous Gabby faces even bigger challenges as she continues to protect her alien charges while also navigating the everyday emotional rollercoaster of middle school. The season picks up immediately after a cliffhanger with Gabby’s mom, Dina, on the verge of learning Gabby’s secret, which the intrepid teen will have to stop in order to avoid catastrophic outcomes. Other adventures this season will include a robot replica Gabby-bot running amok, an alien friend who turns into a “Predator” when she becomes emotional, and a quest to recover Principal Swift’s home after it’s shrunken down to the size of a dollhouse by an extraterrestrial prankster.

Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder serve as executive producers on the series alongside Joe Nussbaum. “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” is a production of Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment, Ltd.

The series official description reads, ““Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” is a live-action comedy series starring multitalented actress and musician Kylie Cantrall as Gabby Duran, a teenaged girl who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. In season two, a resourceful and courageous Gabby faces even bigger challenges as she continues to protect her alien charges while also navigating the everyday emotional rollercoaster of middle school.”

photo credit: disney channel

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter