TUBI Plans to Debut Over 140 Hours of new Content, Starting This Fall

FOX’s Tubi teased the platform’s original content slate of stand-alone feature-length Tubi Originals but didn’t go into details. The new content is expected to begin debuting this coming fall, with over 140+ hours of all-new content on the way to streamers.

The new content includes Tubi Original Documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment; animated titles from FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and premium independent-minded titles across the Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance, and western genres.

The announcement of Tubi’s originals strategy comes shortly after the first anniversary of FOX acquiring the leading AVOD platform. Tubi has over more than 30,000 titles and live news content available, and Tubi registered a record-setting Total View Time (TVT) of 798M hours during the first quarter this year. That is up 54% year-over-year for the platform, which hosted a platform-best 276M hours of TVT in March. In 2020 alone, more than 2.5B hours of content were streamed on Tubi, according to the network.

“At FOX Entertainment, we’re engaging every part of the company, including FOX Alternative Entertainment and Bento Box, to develop original titles for Tubi,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Working together as one, we are combining all of our skills and talents with Tubi’s data-driven technology to produce original content that speaks directly to Tubi’s passionate streaming audience.”

The platform detailed the median age of the platform’s viewers, a range between 37 – 20 years younger than that of linear TV, and 39% of its audience identifies as multicultural. Additionally, 68% of Tubi’s audience does not watch other ad-supported streaming services.

“Our data-driven original programming approach represents an important and strategic step in moving forward Tubi’s successful track record of disrupting the norm and its longstanding mission to give our audience more of what they want,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our strategy super-serves audiences with smart and sensible content by tapping into what they are consuming and the genres that are most popular on Tubi.”

