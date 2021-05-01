‘Cruel Summer’ Becomes Freeform’s Most-Watched Series Debut

It didn’t take long for “Cruel Summer” to start breaking records at Freeform. The network announced that the freshman series had the most-watched series debut ever on the network, averaging 3.81M multiplatform viewers in its first week available.

The summer drama, which is produced by Jessica Biel, also stands as the network’s best-ever series debut among Adults 18-49 (2.65M) and Adults 18-34 (1.33M). “Cruel Summer” is the No. 1 most social scripted series premiere across cable year-to-date. The Freeform social media team was already a leader in the industry, having dominated the charts for years with “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Bold Type,” and “The Fosters.”

“Cruel Summer” premiered with a two-hour event on April 20th and stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal, and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

The description reads, “From executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”

The series is available to stream on the Freeform app, or on Hulu.

photo credit: freeform

