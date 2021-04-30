Nikki Glaser to Host ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted’

Nikki Glaser will host the inaugural “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.” This is the first year that MTV is hosting the event, which celebrates all things unscripted television. The show airs on May 17th as part of the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” two-night programming event.

Glaser currently hosts the daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, which launched in March 2021 following the success of her role hosting You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM. Glaser also starred in the hit Netflix comedy special, “Bangin’.” Previously, Glaser hosted, co-created and executive produced the daily morning show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live for MTV.

MTV previously announced comedian Leslie Jones will host the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” LIVE on May 16th, which is airing ahead of “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” special. The network announced the gender-neutral nominees earlier this month, with “WandaVision” taking the lead in television with five nominations, followed by Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Prime Video’s “The Boys” with three nominations each. The frontrunners in film are “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

movies: IFC Midnight Picks up ‘The Feast’ Horror-Thriller

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Television and movie fans can vote for their favorites across 25 gender-neutral categories, which include awards for “Best Kiss,” “Breakthrough Performance,” “Best Show,” and more. The votes are taken at vote.mtv.com, and additional details about the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the network.

photo credit: mtv

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter